    Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication [Image 1 of 6]

    Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Garcia, Headquarters Air Force command post career field functional manager, the Pentagon, Virginia, presents Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, with a gift inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 14, 2022. Garcia celebrated McIntyre's 30 years of dedication to the command post career field. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:47
    Photo ID: 7078064
    VIRIN: 220214-F-XX123-001
    Resolution: 1383x922
    Size: 601.54 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Post
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

