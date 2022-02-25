U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Garcia, Headquarters Air Force command post career field functional manager, the Pentagon, Virginia, presents Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, with a gift inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 14, 2022. Garcia celebrated McIntyre's 30 years of dedication to the command post career field. (Courtesy photo)
Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication
