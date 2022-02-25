Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication

Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | 334th Training Squadron students attend a command post operations class inside a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | 334th Training Squadron students attend a command post operations class inside a classroom dedicated to Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, located in Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2021. McIntyre dedicated 30 years to the command post career field, providing instrumental training techniques and developing the training curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix) see less | View Image Page

With 30 years spent in the command post career field, Master Sgt. Desirae McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, shaped the way the Air Force communicates mission operations through her development of the training curriculum.



“McIntyre always brought a calm presence and positive attitude no matter the situation,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Harms, 403rd Wing command post superintendent. “She was professional, knowledgeable and you could count on her for anything.”



Along with performing command post operations at the 403rd Wing, McIntyre spent 20 years at the 334th Training Squadron, working as an instructor before being promoted to the instructor supervisor.



McIntyre orchestrated multiple innovative training resources such as set ups, classrooms, applications and a hands-on command post simulator.



“McIntyre was instrumental in providing our schoolhouse with the initiatives we need to develop our Airmen,” said Patrick Myers, 334th TRS instructor supervisor. “She had a vision, and we were able to achieve it, preparing our students for any type of scenario.”



After her time at the 334th TRS finally came to an end, the squadron dedicated a classroom in her name, honoring the impact she had on not just the schoolhouse, but command post training.



“From teaching, managing and serving as a leader, Mrs. Mac’s dedication has left a significant impact on this career field,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brian Collins, Air Education and Training Command command post functional manager.



McIntyre has retired from the Air Force Reserve and will work as the command post chief at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina.



“She has always cared for her career and her Airmen and helped out at any cost,” said Collins. “The history of the command post career field cannot be told without Ms. Mac.”