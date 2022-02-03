ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants

U.S. Army medics from the 2ndSquadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment are presented coins by Col. Kendrick Traylor, Area Support Group-Black Sea commander, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. The team successfully evacuated a Soldier in need of a higher echelon of medical care at Landstul Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

