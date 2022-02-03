ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 593rd Engineering Detachment (Fire Fighting), and active duty U.S. ArmySoldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment listen to a discussion on improving logistics with Col. KendrickTraylor, Area Support Group-Black Seacommander, following their participation in a medical evacuation, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. The team received a coin from the commander who recognized them for successfully stabilizing and transporting a Soldier in need of a higher echelon of medical care at Landstul Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

