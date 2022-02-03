Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 3 of 4]

    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 593rd Engineering Detachment (Fire Fighting), and active duty U.S. ArmySoldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment listen to a discussion on improving logistics with Col. KendrickTraylor, Area Support Group-Black Seacommander, following their participation in a medical evacuation, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. The team received a coin from the commander who recognized them for successfully stabilizing and transporting a Soldier in need of a higher echelon of medical care at Landstul Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:21
    Photo ID: 7077587
    VIRIN: 220302-A-YW311-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.55 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants
    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants
    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants
    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2nd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022
    Area Support Group-Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT