U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, a senior troop medic, 2nd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, receives a coin from Col. Kendrick Traylor, Area Support Group-Black Sea commander, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. United States military personnel are partaking in a training mission in Bulgaria, as part of our ongoing bilateral defense cooperation under the terms of our 2006 Defense Cooperation Agreement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7077585
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-KW063-1083
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.91 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alvin Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
