U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, a senior troop medic, 2nd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, receives a coin from Col. Kendrick Traylor, Area Support Group-Black Sea commander, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. United States military personnel are partaking in a training mission in Bulgaria, as part of our ongoing bilateral defense cooperation under the terms of our 2006 Defense Cooperation Agreement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: NOVO SELO, BG ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants