U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 593rd Engineering Detachment (Fire Fighting), and active duty U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment hold an after-action review discussion with Col. Kendrick Traylor, Area Support Group-Black Sea commander, after a coin presentation, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. United States military personnel will take part in a training mission in Bulgaria, as part of our ongoing bilateral defense cooperation under the terms of our 2006 Defense Cooperation Agreement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:21 Photo ID: 7077586 VIRIN: 220302-A-KW063-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.93 MB Location: NOVO SELO, BG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alvin Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.