    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 2 of 4]

    ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Reeves 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 593rd Engineering Detachment (Fire Fighting), and active duty U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment hold an after-action review discussion with Col. Kendrick Traylor, Area Support Group-Black Sea commander, after a coin presentation, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 2, 2022. United States military personnel will take part in a training mission in Bulgaria, as part of our ongoing bilateral defense cooperation under the terms of our 2006 Defense Cooperation Agreement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:21
    Photo ID: 7077586
    VIRIN: 220302-A-KW063-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-Black Sea Recognizes MEDEVAC Participants [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alvin Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2nd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022
    Area Support Group-Black Sea

