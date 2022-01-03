Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Djibouti participate in an air-assault training exercise with members of the 2d Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 1, 2022. The 2d SFAB trains and advises foreign security forces to improve partner capabilities and facilitate achievement of U.S. strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:18 Photo ID: 7077475 VIRIN: 220301-F-JJ992-0062 Resolution: 5572x3665 Size: 2.23 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.