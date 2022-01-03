SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Djibouti participate in an air-assault training exercise with members of the 2d Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 1, 2022. The 2d SFAB trains and advises foreign security forces to improve partner capabilities and facilitate achievement of U.S. strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

