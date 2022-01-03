Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise [Image 8 of 17]

    SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2d Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, exit a MV-22 Osprey with members of the Djiboutian Army during an air-assault exercise, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 1, 2022. The 2d SFAB trains and advises foreign security forces to improve partner capabilities and facilitate achievement of U.S. strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7077467
    VIRIN: 220301-F-JJ992-0030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

