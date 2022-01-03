Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti exit an MV-22 Osprey after receiving aircraft procedure training from the 2d Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 1, 2022. The 2d SFAB, out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, trains and advises foreign security forces to improve partner capabilities and facilitate achievement of U.S. strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:17 Photo ID: 7077460 VIRIN: 220301-F-JJ992-0001 Resolution: 5894x3922 Size: 1.83 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFAB Soldiers Train Djiboutian Military Members in Air-Assault Exercise [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Alysia Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.