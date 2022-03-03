220304-N-SI601-2007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2022) Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell, commander, U.S. Army Japan, meets with Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, on the quarterdeck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Vowell and the official party toured ship spaces, spoke with Sailors and engaged with shipboard leadership during their time aboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:57 Photo ID: 7077267 VIRIN: 220304-N-SI601-2007 Resolution: 3591x2390 Size: 1.43 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maj. Gen. JB Vowell Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.