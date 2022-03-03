USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maj. Gen. JB Vowell Visit

220304-N-SI601-1118 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Dominic Caviness, from Aurora, Colorado, gives a tour of the flight deck to Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Soldiers toured ship spaces, spoke with Sailors and engaged with shipboard leadership during their time aboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

