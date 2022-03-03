Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maj. Gen. JB Vowell Visit [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maj. Gen. JB Vowell Visit

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220304-N-SI601-1118 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Dominic Caviness, from Aurora, Colorado, gives a tour of the flight deck to Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Soldiers toured ship spaces, spoke with Sailors and engaged with shipboard leadership during their time aboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:57
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maj. Gen. JB Vowell Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander U.S. Army Japan Visits USS Ronald Reagan

    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Diplomacy

