Commander U.S. Army Japan Visits USS Ronald Reagan

From USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs



YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2022) – Army Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell, commander, U.S. Army Japan (USARJ), visited the crew of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while the ship was moored at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 4. During Vowell’s time on Ronald Reagan, he toured ship spaces, spoke with Sailors and engaged with shipboard leadership.



“Joint integration is an important cornerstone of our warfighting effectiveness,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “Leveraging opportunities such as these to share ideas with our Army counterparts is an important part of ensuring that, together, we remain an agile and integrated military force that best supports our nation’s interests, as well as those of our regional allies and partners.”



As Vowell toured the ship, he spoke on the U.S. military’s ongoing commitment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility and highlighted the capabilities a joint force enables from shore to sea.



“I wanted to visit Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the USS Ronald Reagan to better understand the U.S. Navy footprint and capabilities in this forward-deployed environment,” said Vowell. “It’s exciting to see that the ‘blue-green team’ is more than just Navy and Marines, but Soldiers and Sailors. I look forward to discovering more ways where the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army can collaborate and capitalize on our joint capabilities for future trainings and real-world missions.”



USARJ assures allies and partners and deters adversaries, strengthens Japan Ground Self-Defense Force capability and interoperability, provides U.S. Forces Japan operational mission command in contingency operations, and sets the conditions for the Theater Army to support the Joint Force during competition, crisis, and conflict.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:57 Story ID: 415730 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander U.S. Army Japan Visits USS Ronald Reagan, by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.