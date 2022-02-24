Healing the medical network

Staff Sgt. Deangelo Johnson, 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight noncommissioned officer in-charge, utilizes a LinkRunner AT 2000 to test network port activations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The LinkRunner enables MIS personnel with the ability to test network connectivity through the MDG to ensure they meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 19:44
|Photo ID:
|7077116
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-JA727-0039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|887.9 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
