Healing the medical network

Staff Sgt. Deangelo Johnson, 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight noncommissioned officer in-charge, utilizes a LinkRunner AT 2000 to test network port activations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The LinkRunner enables MIS personnel with the ability to test network connectivity through the MDG to ensure they meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

