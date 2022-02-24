Healing the medical network

Members assigned to the 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight maintain a $1.7 million network at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. System members keep systems secure, manage telecommunication equipment, maintain medical workstations and support mission readiness by enabling medical personnel with the technological necessities to care for Air Force beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the identification badge.)

