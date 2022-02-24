Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Healing the medical network [Image 2 of 4]

    Healing the medical network

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight maintain a $1.7 million network at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. System members keep systems secure, manage telecommunication equipment, maintain medical workstations and support mission readiness by enabling medical personnel with the technological necessities to care for Air Force beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the identification badge.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healing the medical network [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

