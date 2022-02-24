Healing the medical network

Airman 1st Class Paul Hasler (left), 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight technician, and Staff Sgt. Deangelo Johnson (right), 15th MDG MIS noncommissioned officer in-charge, test network port activations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The flight manages a $1.7 million network and sustains nearly $650,000 worth of equipment, maintaining readiness and care for Air Force personnel in Hawai’i. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

