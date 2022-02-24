Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Healing the medical network [Image 1 of 4]

    Healing the medical network

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Paul Hasler (left), 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight technician, and Staff Sgt. Deangelo Johnson (right), 15th MDG MIS noncommissioned officer in-charge, test network port activations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The flight manages a $1.7 million network and sustains nearly $650,000 worth of equipment, maintaining readiness and care for Air Force personnel in Hawai’i. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7077113
    VIRIN: 220224-F-JA727-0027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healing the medical network [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Healing the medical network
    Healing the medical network
    Healing the medical network
    Healing the medical network

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Healing the medical network

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS
    MIS
    MHS Genesis
    15 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT