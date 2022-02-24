Airman 1st Class Paul Hasler, 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight technician, reimages a medical workstation in the dental clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The flight configured, deployed and tested more than 200 new pieces of hardware for Medical Healthcare System Genesis, which was brought online Sept. 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7077115 VIRIN: 220224-F-JA727-0095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.41 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Healing the medical network [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.