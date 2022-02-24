Airman 1st Class Paul Hasler, 15th Medical Group Medical Information Systems Flight technician, reimages a medical workstation in the dental clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The flight configured, deployed and tested more than 200 new pieces of hardware for Medical Healthcare System Genesis, which was brought online Sept. 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 19:44
|Photo ID:
|7077115
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-JA727-0095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Healing the medical network [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
