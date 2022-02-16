Alaska National Guard Maj. David Cunningham skis a loop during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. Cunningham was one of three Alaska Guardsmen named All Guard Biathlon Team athletes after the competition, which is specific recognition for the top competitors that gains them additional funding for biathlon training. (Courtesy photo)
Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race
