Alaska National Guard Sgt. Jason Bell shoots at his targets during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. Bell was one of seven Alaska athletes in the national competition this year, where more than 120 Guardsmen from 20 different states competed for the championship. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7077107
|VIRIN:
|220216-Z-A3507-1005
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|60.9 KB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race
LEAVE A COMMENT