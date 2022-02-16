Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

Alaska National Guard Sgt. Jason Bell shoots at his targets during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. Bell was one of seven Alaska athletes in the national competition this year, where more than 120 Guardsmen from 20 different states competed for the championship. (Courtesy photo)

