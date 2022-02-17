Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race [Image 4 of 6]

    Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley shoots at her targets during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. The AKNG team took first place overall in the women's division during this year's competition. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

    Biathalon
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

