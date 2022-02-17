Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

Alaska National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley shoots at her targets during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. The AKNG team took first place overall in the women's division during this year's competition. (Courtesy photo)

