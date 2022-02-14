Alaska National Guardsmen take first place at Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race

Alaska National Guard 1st Sgt. Angela Horn skis to the finish during the Annual Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race on Camp Ripley, Minnesota, from Feb. 12-15, 2022. The AKNG team took first place overall in the women's division during this year's competition. (Courtesy photo)

