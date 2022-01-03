Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Operations Center Operators [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Operations Center Operators

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Lee 

    Colorado National Guard

    Colorado National Guard, Joint Staff, Joint Operation Center Operator U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Willis, and Joint Operation Center Operator U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Justin Klassen plans for domestic response to a natural disaster during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Operations Center Operators [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

