    Conducting Damage Assessments [Image 1 of 3]

    Conducting Damage Assessments

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Lee 

    Colorado National Guard

    Colorado National Guard, Joint Staff, Cyberspace Operations Planner, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Johnson views infrastructure overlays to conduct future damage assessments after an earthquake during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

