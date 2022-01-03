Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force, Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker gathers information about the surrounding area after a natural disaster hits during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7076627
|VIRIN:
|220301-Z-YM749-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.97 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
