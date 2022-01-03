Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker [Image 2 of 3]

    Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Lee 

    Colorado National Guard

    Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force, Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker gathers information about the surrounding area after a natural disaster hits during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7076627
    VIRIN: 220301-Z-YM749-0003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.97 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conducting Damage Assessments
    Colorado National Guard U.S. Air Force Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. 1st Class David Kroeker
    Joint Operations Center Operators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT