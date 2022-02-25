220225-N-IE405-1164 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2022)
Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire Chief Nicholas Panzica, left, discusses the fire de-partment and service capabilities with Antonino Messineo, police commissioner for the Italian province of Caserta, right, and his staff during a tour of NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., al-lied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure se-curity and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
This work, Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
