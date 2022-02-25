Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site

220225-N-IE405-1164 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2022)

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire Chief Nicholas Panzica, left, discusses the fire de-partment and service capabilities with Antonino Messineo, police commissioner for the Italian province of Caserta, right, and his staff during a tour of NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., al-lied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure se-curity and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

