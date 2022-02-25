Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site

220225-N-IE405-1124 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2022)

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Fitness Director Austin Holmes, right, greets Antonino Messineo, chief of police for the Italian province of Caserta, dur-ing a command tour of NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022. NSA Na-ples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spe-cialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

