Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site [Image 1 of 4]

    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220225-N-IE405-1023 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2022)
    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, right, presents a command coin to Antonino Messineo, police commissioner for the Italian province of Caserta, at NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 06:15
    Photo ID: 7075834
    VIRIN: 220225-N-IE405-1023
    Resolution: 8256x4961
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site
    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site
    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site
    Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    DV visit
    distinguished visitor
    Italian police commissioner
    Naval Support Activity Support Site
    questero

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT