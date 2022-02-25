Caserta Police Commissioner Tours NSA Naples Support Site

220225-N-IE405-1044 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2022)

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, right, accompanies Antonino Messineo, police commissioner for the Italian province of Caserta and his staff during a tour of NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

