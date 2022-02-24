Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th EBS: Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    69th EBS: Poland

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two Polish Air Force MiG-29s fly alongside a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The Polish MiGs joined the B-52 during a sortie in Poland to practice integrating with Allies. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:28
    Location: PL
    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    NATOSupport
    PartnerStrong
    WeAreNATO

