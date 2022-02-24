Two Polish Air Force MiG-29s fly alongside a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The Polish MiGs joined the B-52 during a sortie in Poland to practice integrating with Allies. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:28 Photo ID: 7075750 VIRIN: 220224-F-CD213-1060 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.11 MB Location: PL Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 69th EBS: Poland [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.