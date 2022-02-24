69th EBS: Poland

Two Polish Air Force MiG-29s fly alongside a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The Polish MiGs joined the B-52 during a sortie in Poland to practice integrating with Allies. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 04:28
|Photo ID:
|7075750
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-CD213-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|PL
