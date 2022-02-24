Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th EBS: Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    69th EBS: Poland

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform a friendly intercept of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. During the sortie, the pilots practiced communicating, flying in formation and escorting the bomber out of the area. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    NATOSupport
    PartnerStrong
    WeAreNATO

