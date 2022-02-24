69th EBS: Poland

Two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform a friendly intercept of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. During the sortie, the pilots practiced communicating, flying in formation and escorting the bomber out of the area. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

