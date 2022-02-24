Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    69th EBS: Poland [Image 2 of 5]

    69th EBS: Poland

    POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A F-15E from the 336th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, and two MiG-29s escort a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The primary goal of the Bomber Task Force is to strengthen the relationship between U.S. Allies and partners and to allow opportunities to integrate in-flight. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:28
    Photo ID: 7075748
    VIRIN: 220224-F-CD213-1091
    Resolution: 5114x3402
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th EBS: Poland [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    69th EBS: Poland
    69th EBS: Poland
    69th EBS: Poland
    69th EBS: Poland
    69th EBS: Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    NATOSupport
    PartnerStrong
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT