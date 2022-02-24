A F-15E Strike Eagle from the 336th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, and two MiG-29s escort a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, during a sortie in Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The primary goal of the Bomber Task Force is to strengthen the relationship between U.S. Allies and partners and to allow opportunities to integrate in-flight. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:28 Photo ID: 7075749 VIRIN: 220224-F-CD213-1081 Resolution: 4791x3188 Size: 3.44 MB Location: PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 69th EBS: Poland [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.