    Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award [Image 1 of 7]

    Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. John B. Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, left, Capt. Antoinette A. Bennett, 8th Force Support Squadron deputy commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas C. Schaffer II, 8th FW command chief, right, receive the Good Neighbor Award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. The Award was presented by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United States Forces Korea commander, and recognized the 8th FSS for their hard work and dedication to strengthening the ROK-U.S. relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 01:26
    Photo ID: 7075551
    VIRIN: 220223-F-PS661-1004
    Resolution: 5198x3861
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8th Force Support Squadron

