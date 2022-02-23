Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award

Col. John B. Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, left, Capt. Antoinette A. Bennett, 8th Force Support Squadron deputy commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas C. Schaffer II, 8th FW command chief, right, receive the Good Neighbor Award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. The Award was presented by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United States Forces Korea commander, and recognized the 8th FSS for their hard work and dedication to strengthening the ROK-U.S. relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

