Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award

Courtesy Photo | Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, personnel and Korean nationals take part in a kimchi making class organized by the 8th Force Support Squadron.

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Across the Republic of Korea, U.S. military members teamed up to experience Korean culture, hospitality, and build the bonds of friendship.



Because of the significance of these events, since 2003 individuals and teams are recognized by United State Forces Korea with the Good Neighbor Award for their hard work and dedication to strengthening the ROK-U.S. relationship.



This year, the 8th Force Support Squadron was recognized with one-of-six awards presented by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, USFK commander, on Feb. 23, during a virtual ceremony. Each awardee received a scroll of appreciation signed by LaCamera.



“What all our honorees did and do, is special. It’s their un-selfish service that helps make Korea a better place to serve and live,” said LaCamera. “They distinguished themselves by their un-selfish support to the Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, civilians and communities in the Republic of Korea.”



Throughout 2021, FSS coordinated a multitude of events between the ROK community and Kunsan.



The annual Korean-American Friendship Day, brought hundreds of ROK and U.S. service members together in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.



The squadron also provided approximately 23,000 meals for quarantined personnel, which contributed to their smooth transition while relocating to South Korea.



They also sponsored numerous language, cultural, and cooking classes, enabling Wolf Pack personnel to immerse themselves into the Korean culture.



“The efforts of our Force Support team have reinforced to U.S. Forces Korea what we already know: The Wolf Pack is dedicated to continuously strengthening the partnership we have with our local community and ROKAF partners,” said Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “Being a good ally or neighbor does not allow for stagnancy. It’s a relationship, which means working together for a greater future.”