Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, personnel take part in a Korean cultural event organized by the 8th Force Support Squadron. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7075555
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-XX001-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|540.38 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award
LEAVE A COMMENT