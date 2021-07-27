8th Force Support Squadron personnel pass out meals for Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, members in quarantine. The 8 FSS provided 23,000 meals for the Wolf Pack (courtesy photo)
Ambassadors for the Alliance; 8 FSS receives Good Neighbor Award
