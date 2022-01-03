Golf Company Hike

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a 3- mile hike around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 1, 2022. A progressive hike program of increasing distances and pace improve the recruits’ mental and physical conditioning, sustain field conditioning and provide overall preparation for Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

