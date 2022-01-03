Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Hike [Image 8 of 8]

    Golf Company Hike

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a 3- mile hike around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 1, 2022. A progressive hike program of increasing distances and pace improve the recruits’ mental and physical conditioning, sustain field conditioning and provide overall preparation for Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

