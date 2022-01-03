Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Hike [Image 1 of 8]

    Golf Company Hike

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Charles W. Sprott, left, and 1st Sgt. Fransico Reyes Jr., right, with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, lead the company on a 3- mile hike around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 1, 2022. The company commander will lead the company on all conditioning hikes and dictate the overall speed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

