U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Charles W. Sprott, left, and 1st Sgt. Fransico Reyes Jr., right, with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, lead the company on a 3- mile hike around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 1, 2022. The company commander will lead the company on all conditioning hikes and dictate the overall speed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7075238 VIRIN: 220301-M-HX572-1018 Resolution: 3739x2493 Size: 5.85 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Hike [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.