Golf Company Hike

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Andrea Garcia, with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, carries the company guidon on the 3- mile hike around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 1, 2022. A progressive hike program of increasing distances and pace improve the recruits’ mental and physical conditioning, sustain field conditioning and provide overall preparation for Marine Combat Training. Garcia was recruited with Recruiting Station San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

