Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps

U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, examines 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi at the Veterinary Treatment Facility, JB Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2022. The clinic's mission, caring for the nation's military working dogs is their primary function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

