Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps

U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, gives 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi, a health and wellness exam at the Veterinary Treatment Facility, JB Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2022. Ubi is a dual purpose patrol and explosives detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

