U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, gives 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi, a health and wellness exam at the Veterinary Treatment Facility, JB Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2022. Ubi is a dual purpose patrol and explosives detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:12
|Photo ID:
|7074915
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-KQ555-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT