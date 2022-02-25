Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, examines 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi at the Veterinary Treatment Facility at JB Charleston, South Carolina., Feb. 25, 2022. Their primary mission is to provide for the overall health of the military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7074912
    VIRIN: 220228-F-KQ555-1004
    Resolution: 5902x3935
    Size: 13.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

