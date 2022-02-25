628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi, receives a health and wellness exam from U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, at the Veterinary Treatment Facility, JB Charleston, South Carolina., Feb. 25, 2022. K-9s can be sent as a less than lethal means of force. They help with base security and act as a deterrent for a hostile suspect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7074913
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-KQ555-1019
|Resolution:
|4999x7499
|Size:
|21.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
