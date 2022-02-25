Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Ubi, receives a health and wellness exam from U.S. Army CPT Haley Davis, Joint Base Charleston Veterinary Clinic officer in charge, at the Veterinary Treatment Facility, JB Charleston, South Carolina., Feb. 25, 2022. K-9s can be sent as a less than lethal means of force. They help with base security and act as a deterrent for a hostile suspect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7074913
    VIRIN: 220228-F-KQ555-1019
    Resolution: 4999x7499
    Size: 21.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Vet Corps [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

