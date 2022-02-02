Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility [Image 3 of 4]

    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Christian Valdivia, 572nd Commodities Maintenance Group propeller mechanic, uses a C-130J aircraft master propeller to calibrate the balancing computer at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2022. The propeller blade balance process was the final test to a C-130J aircraft propeller of the blades’ programmed depot maintenance process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:10
    Photo ID: 7074906
    VIRIN: 220202-F-ED303-0030
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility
    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility
    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility
    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    programmed depot maintenance
    C-130 J aircraft propeller
    Dowty propeller
    R-391 propeller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT