J.R. Chapman, left, and David O’Neal, both 572nd Commodities Group propeller mechanics, prepare a surface patch to be placed on a C-130J aircraft propeller at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2022. The C-130J aircraft propellers underwent programmed depot level maintenance at the new C-130J Aircraft Propeller Repair Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7074905
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-ED303-0023
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|888.88 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility
LEAVE A COMMENT