WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility

C-130J aircraft propeller mechanics with the 572nd Commodities Maintenance Group rotate propeller blades to the reverse position at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2022. The C-130J aircraft propeller blades were placed in to the reverse position to be removed from the propeller hub prior to blades’ programmed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

