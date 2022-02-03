WR-ALC opens new C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility

Photo By Joseph Mather | C-130J aircraft propeller mechanics with the 572nd Commodities Maintenance Group...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | C-130J aircraft propeller mechanics with the 572nd Commodities Maintenance Group rotate propeller blades to the reverse position at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2022. The C-130J aircraft propeller blades were placed in to the reverse position to be removed from the propeller hub prior to blades’ programmed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

In December, the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, officially opened the C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility.



The facility is the result of the Public Private Partnership between the WR-ALC, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center C-130J Hercules Division Program Office of the Air Force, and General Electric Aviation as Dowty Propellers.



The activation establishes an organic depot repair and overhaul facility for the C-130J R-391 propeller at Robins.



James Mossbarger Jr., WR-ALC Maintenance Activation Planning Team chief, said the new facility will employ 17 Air Force technicians and four Dowty Propeller contractors.



“The workload is projected to double by 2026, which would possibly equate to 30-plus jobs for the complex,” he said.



Mossbarger said the complex will assist the bow wave propeller five-year overhaul requirements.



“The WR-ALC will support Dowty in ensuring the C-130J aircraft overhaul mission has available propellers for the fleet,” he said. “The location of Robins will assist in reducing some shipping costs and delivery times for propellers coming from Virginia and assist the C-130J aircraft programmed depot maintenance line turn-around times in regards to propellers.”



Mossbarger said most do not get the opportunity to experience working with a foreign entity like Dowty Propeller of the Untied Kingdom.



“I feel that success in the Dowty UK partnership could be a pathfinder into future workload partnerships that could continue to grow jobs for the WR-ALC,” he said.



Mossbarger said he is honored to be a part of this Maintenance Activation Planning Team mission.



“As a former C-130H legacy propeller technician, industrial engineering technician and now MAPT chief, this mission has been a part of my life for seven years,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of the future propeller work. As legacy C-130H aircraft workloads diminish this will ensure propeller workload is available for current and future technicians.”



Story was originally posted to the Robins web site March 2, 2022, and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2952237/wr-alc-opens-new-c-130j-aircraft-propeller-repair-facility/