Capt. Felix Jones, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deployed chaplain, discusses AFMAO’s resiliency program during an orientation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. AFMAO resiliency team members brief visitors about their role in the mortuary’s mission during orientations. Jones is deployed from the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:59 Photo ID: 7074370 VIRIN: 210504-F-UK538-1028 Resolution: 5322x3920 Size: 8.33 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Hometown: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.