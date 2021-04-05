Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 3 of 3]

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Capt. Felix Jones, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deployed chaplain, discusses AFMAO’s resiliency program during an orientation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. AFMAO resiliency team members brief visitors about their role in the mortuary’s mission during orientations. Jones is deployed from the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

