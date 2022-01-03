AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

Photo By Jason Minto | Capt. Felix Jones, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deployed chaplain, discusses...... read more read more Photo By Jason Minto | Capt. Felix Jones, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deployed chaplain, discusses AFMAO’s resiliency program during an orientation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. AFMAO resiliency team members brief visitors about their role in the mortuary’s mission during orientations. Jones is deployed from the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations chaplain corps team was selected as the Air Force District of Washington 2021 “Outstanding Small Chaplain Corps Team of the Year.”



The Outstanding Small Chaplain Corps Team Robert. P. Taylor Award is awarded to a team of chaplains and religious affairs Airmen who have displayed accomplishments within their unit.



“This is a Team AFMAO win,” said Col. Chip Hollinger, AFMAO commander. “I’m proud of their collective efforts to enhance our resiliency, strengthen our team,and provide the highest level of support to those we serve.”



AFMAO’s resiliency team is comprised of three chaplains, a religious affairs Airman, a mental health technician and a Military and Family Life Counselor.



“For this award, we were only able to count the chaplain corps team member contributions, but what our whole team does is even more impressive,” said Maj. Matt Knight, AFMAO senior chaplain.



According to Knight, there are three mission priorities as an AFMAO resiliency team: the dignified transfer and family care mission, mortuary team resiliency and the training mission for chaplain corps teams across the DoD. In a typical week, the resiliency team emphasizes AFMAO employee care by hosting four to six resiliency events.



“That’s a pretty high number because that’s one of our main jobs here,” said Knight. “We’re an integrated resiliency team; we get to be with the Airmen and offer a number of different opportunities.”



Knight is proud of the mission accomplished by his AFMAO team. They strive to make continuous improvements to both the AFMAO mission and the Airmen serving.



“We inherited the best resiliency program in the Air Force,” said Knight. “This award brought some recognition to the amazing work that some of our chaplains and religious affairs Airmen have done while they have been deployed here, so that’s a big win.”



They will compete at the Department of the Air Force level.